WATCH: Purple reigns: The purple self-tanner that’s taking TikTok by storm!

With winter upon us, in recent months, TikTok has been buzzing with a new beauty trend: purple-based self-tanners.
Why would anyone want a product with a purple undertone, you ask?
This unusual twist on traditional self-tanning products has captured the attention of beauty influencers and everyday users alike, with many people curious about the idea of applying a purple tanning cream to their entire body.
But why exactly has this product become such a sensation?
The secret lies in the science of colour correction. Traditional self-tanners often leave an orange or yellowish hue, which can look unnatural. Purple, being opposite to yellow on the colour wheel, neutralises these tones, leaving a more balanced, golden tan.
Beauty gurus on TikTok, always on the lookout for the next big thing, quickly picked up on this new trend and videos showcasing the results of purple-based tanners began flooding feeds, with users demonstrating their before-and-after transformations.
These types of self-tanners are best for those with olive to darker skin tones.
@maya.rimmer a before & after of the new @sttropeztan suprême violet mousse on brown skin… it’s a yes for me 🤎 #glowwithconfidence #ad @SEPHORA ♬ Bossa nova(262254) - And More Music
The dramatic difference is not just in the colour but also in the evenness and natural appearance of the tan on the skin, which is appealing to people wanting to have a golden glow.
These were some of the comments from fans:
Baby.blondie: “I was SO scared after applying it. But GIRL! It came out beautiful and lasted all week”.
Lindsay: “ It's my holy grail. I LOVE it”.
Steph ·“ For sure, it was scary to put on but it turned out beautiful and not streaky at all”.
With influencers showcasing their glowing, even tans, it’s no wonder their followers are rushing to try purple-based self-tanners.
