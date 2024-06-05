WATCH: Purple reigns: The purple self-tanner that’s taking TikTok by storm!

With winter upon us, in recent months, TikTok has been buzzing with a new beauty trend: purple-based self-tanners. Why would anyone want a product with a purple undertone, you ask? This unusual twist on traditional self-tanning products has captured the attention of beauty influencers and everyday users alike, with many people curious about the idea of applying a purple tanning cream to their entire body.

But why exactly has this product become such a sensation? The secret lies in the science of colour correction. Traditional self-tanners often leave an orange or yellowish hue, which can look unnatural. Purple, being opposite to yellow on the colour wheel, neutralises these tones, leaving a more balanced, golden tan. Beauty gurus on TikTok, always on the lookout for the next big thing, quickly picked up on this new trend and videos showcasing the results of purple-based tanners began flooding feeds, with users demonstrating their before-and-after transformations. These types of self-tanners are best for those with olive to darker skin tones.

Baby.blondie: “I was SO scared after applying it. But GIRL! It came out beautiful and lasted all week”. Lindsay: “ It's my holy grail. I LOVE it”. Steph ·“ For sure, it was scary to put on but it turned out beautiful and not streaky at all”.