WATCH: Rachel Kolisi shows us her make-up routine but it’s Siya’s commentary that has us in stitches

Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel Kolisi are one of Mzansi’s favourite couples, and always keeping us entertained with their funny Instagram posts. On Monday Rachel took to Instagram to share how she does her go-to natural make-up application.

While these kinds of get ready videos are quite popular, she opted to add her own twist by having the South African rugby team caption do the commentary. And it’s hilarious! In the Instagram reel captioned: “I’ve been loving my @clarinssouthafrica products so I got @siyakolisi to talk you through my quick, go-to natural makeup look. I hope this blesses you as much as it blessed me. “Bone-cheeks/izandundu nges’Xhosa” got me!😂❤️ It’s the dedication and passion for me”, we see Rachel doing the step-by-step make-up application. She starts out by applying her foundation and we hear Siya commenting on the fact that foundation is the base of everything.

“Everything starts here. You need to take your time with your foundation. The stronger your foundation is it sets you up for a very good make-up session.” His wife then moves on to her eyebrows and Siya comments on the fact that it looks “pretty sore” when she applies the black, not grey, pencil. She then moves on to do her eyeshadow application starting with her lower lashline.