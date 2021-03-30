WATCH: Rebel Wilson shows a glimpse of her bare bottom as she suntans naked on her balcony

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Actress Rebel Wilson has gone through quite a dramatic physical transformation over the last year. Wilson, who is well known for her comedy movie roles, especially that of her Pitch Perfect character Fat Amy, has dropped an incredible 30kg. So it’s no surprise that the 41-year-old Isn’t it Romantic star is happily, proudly and with extreme confidence showing off her “new” body. On Monday Wilson took to Instagram to share a video of herself soaking up a bit of sun on her balcony London. ’When the sun comes out in London I immediately leap to naked sunbaking,’ the How To Be Single star captioned the short video clip.

In the provocative video you can see her bum glisten in the sun as she crosses and uncrosses her legs.

With a naughty smile she lifts her black and gold framed dark tinted sunglasses and winks at her fans.

Wilson is currently in London for work.

In November she announced that she had reached her goal weight of 75kg.

According to People magazine, Rebel’s remarkable transformation is partly down to following the Mayr Method diet plan.

“It’s an approach that eliminates food intolerances, reduces sugar, encourages eating whole foods slowly, boosts the immune system and reduces inflammation,” a source said.

“She exercises with a personal trainer up to six times a week, goes on walks and is trying to up her protein intake nutritionally,” the source said.