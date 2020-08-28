WATCH: Rihanna reveals her mother inspired her concept of beauty

Rihanna's "entire concept of beauty" comes from her mother.

The 'Love The Way You Lie' hitmaker has always wanted to look like her mother and dress like her and do her hair like hers.

Speaking to A$AP Rocky for a question and answer session with Vogue magazine, she said: "My entire concept of beauty came from her. I wanted to dress like her. I wanted to look like her. I wanted to do my hair like her. I wanted to do my makeup like her. My mother, my brothers, they had to have their nails clean, they had to be short, they had to be filed. My mother was that kind of woman and I think I’ve kind of adopted that point of view from her."

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently launched her new skincare range and she previously revealed that she has taken inspiration from Barbados, where she grew up, featuring Barbados cherry, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

She said: "As an Island girl, I've had a lot of access to key ingredients that work really well for your skin. I might've just thought [of it as] a fruit I was eating, but these things that we have access to everyday implement great results on your skin. A lot of them are personal to me, but I know that these ingredients work, and so I try to pack as many of those into these products as much as possible.