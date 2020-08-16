WATCH: Rihanna shares her 3-step skincare routine

Singer and businesswoman, Rihanna shared her skincare routine. In the video posted on Facebook, Riri showed her fans her 3-step morning skincare routine by using products that are two in one. She started by cleansing her face and then patted it with a dry towel. She then applied a toner, which is also a serum, and. lastly, she put on a moisturizer. ‪The fentyskin START’Rs are back in stock baby, so I’ma just leave this tutorial right here... 😘! Head to https://ri-hanna.io/fentyskinroutine to watch my full 3 step routine 🧖🏿‍♀️ ‬ Posted by Rihanna on Thursday, August 13, 2020 The fashionista, who recently launched a skincare range, Fenty Skin, previously opened up about her skin problems. She said her skincare journey has been quite complex as some parts of her face are oily and the rest, dry, which is closely linked to fatigue from travel.

In a YouTube video, she said: “I’m a woman of colour, and I have a lot of sensitivity in a lot of areas on my face. So I get picky with products and a lot of times I get scared and cautious. I wanted a product that just worked. More than anything, that was just the most important thing for me- something that worked for everyone.

“I wanted the best ingredients that didn’t cost a lot, pack it into a product and make the best of the best. Focus on a very few amount of products that I feel like you need. Make them better than anything I’ve ever used, anything I’ve ever encountered and everything that’s on the market that has confused me. Because I believe that’s what people deserve. They deserve great products, great skin that should not be accessible.”

Rihanna’s new skincare range launched on July 31.