WATCH: Rihanna shares tips on how to achieve flawless skin and conceal bags under eyes

With or without make-up, Rihanna always looks effortlessly flawless. During her latest Fenty Beauty YouTube tutorial, the popstar, actress and businesswoman showed how she achieved unblemished matte skin with her soft matte powder foundation. With a glowing bare face and visible excitement, she started off the tutorial saying: “So, today, we’re going to be talking about our brand new powder foundation of Fenty Beauty. “I’m going to show you all of my tips and tricks.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) The two-in-one product features a mirror and sponge for the application process.

Rihanna said the product gave medium to full coverage and was crease and sweat resistant.

As the singer applied the product, the visible shine on her skin started to blur.

As she worked on her T-zone, she said the product was not cakey.

“It mattifies. It makes everything blurry and smooth and perfect.”

To hide what she said was her baggy under eyes, the “Umbrella” hitmaker said she used a lighter shade of the same product under her eyes to conceal and give her a vibrant glow.

When Rihanna launched her Fenty Beauty range in 2017, she took the make-up industry by storm with her 40 shades of foundations covering all skin tones.