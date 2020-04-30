WATCH: Rihanna shows off new Fenty Beauty products in makeup tutorial

Rihanna showed off some new products in a new makeup tutorial video, her Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush and her new Face Shaping Brush 125.

The Fenty Beauty owner showed off a few new beauty products as she did her own makeup for her brand's YouTube channel.

In one clip, Rihanna can be seen using her new Cheeks Out cream blushes and cream bronzers, which have names including Drama Cla$$, Fuego Flush, Crush on Cupid and Daiquiri Dip.

The new Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush promises "instant blessings" of a "fresh-faced flush" that is "impossible to overdo".

Her website reads: "Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush instantly blesses your skin with a fresh-faced flush that makes it look like you've been getting sun, sleep, and plenty of water on the reg. This is blush the way you've always wanted it to be: Easy to use, impossible to overdo, and in a lineup of shades designed to enhance every complexion with a youthful glow."