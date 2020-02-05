Rihanna has shared her top mascara application tips with her fans on her Fenty Beauty YouTube channel.
The 31-year-old R&B superstar's 'Navy' of supporters want to know how to look like their idol and Rihanna has now indulged her fans by creating a video tutorial on her Fenty Beauty YouTube channel to show her fans exactly how she uses the Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume Lift & Curl Mascara, which are part of her own product range.
Explaining how important it is to have the correct brush, Rihanna said: "I like my lashes to be full, I like them to be long, and also, I'm very, very big on them being black.
"There's a flat angle and there's this really sharp angle, where you can get really deep into detail and I'm gonna show you how we go from the flat to the fat."