WATCH: She sings as well! Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida hits all the right notes on ’Afternoon Express’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Every day we’re learning something new about 24-year-old Shudufhadzo Musida, the newly crowned Miss SA. The Limpopo-born beauty is not only a strong advocate for female empowerment and child literacy, but she’s currently studying her BA Honours in international relations at the University of Witwatersrand. A bag of surprises, we now learnt that Musida has a decent singing voice as well. While making a guest appearance on SABC 3’s ’Afternoon Express’ show, Musida answered a question from a social media user asking if she believes in affirmations. “I do. I do," said Musida. ”Actually, the morning of the finals, I was listening to a song by Marvin Sapp called Keep It Moving.“

Hint: Watch from 35 minutes

She then starts singing a few verses from the song. Her singing abilities was definitely not expected, resulting in host Palesa Tembe and the rest of the crew clapping.

Musida then adds that her daily affirmation includes a line from Sapp’s song saying “I’m a winner.”

“And then I started repeating it too and I could believe it.

“I listened to that song throughout. And that’s the only song that I listen to - ’I am a winner.’”

As Miss South Africa, Musida will receive R1 million in cash as well as a further R2-million worth of sponsorships and prizes, including the use of a luxury Sandton apartment and a Mercedes-Benz cabriolet for a year.

For the first time in the history of the pageant, Musida, as well as her runners up - Thato Mosehle and Natasha Joubert - will represent the country at the world’s three most prestigious pageants.

Previously, the Miss South Africa Organisation has sent a representative to both Miss Universe and Miss World, but will also now be fielding a candidate to Miss Supranational.