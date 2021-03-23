WATCH: Social media divided over nail tech’s DIY acrylics made out of onions

A nail technician’s TikTok account has gone viral after she accepted a challenge to make acrylic nails out of food.

User @ilysmnails was racking up hundreds of thousands of views on her videos showcasing her manicure process, but then she decided to up the ante.

In a video that has been viewed more than 9 million times, the nail technician uses the skin of an onion to create an intricate design. First, she glues the layer to her index finger, then she applies a builder gel in the desired shape to make nails longer and stronger. Next, she uses an electric file to polish the nail and soothe the area. Once filed she unveils the final product, which is an unexpectedly pretty design.

In late January, she uploaded a video titled “Pasta Nail Hack”, in which she shaped acrylic nails out of penne pasta. The clip racked up more than 14 million views and her follow-up TikTok video showing the nail removal process reached almost 26 million views.

But @ilsymnails is not limited to food. Since the penne pasta video, she has used electrical cords, crayons, rose petals, and even light bulbs to create original nail looks.