Sir John x W.Beauty makeup range will be released in April this year. Picture: Supplied.

Make-up artist of the stars, Sir John, is launching his own makeup line in collaboration with W.Beauty.



For Autumn, Sir John will be releasing a 10-piece limited edition makeup line of highlighter stick, eyeshadow palette, hydrating lipstick, liquid eyeshadows, and nail lacquers.





Each iridescent product will give beauty babes the ability to play, and create on-trend beauty looks.





WATCH: The first look of Sir John x W.Beauty





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video





“The magic of this collaboration lies in Woolworth’s expertise in creating innovative and ethical beauty formulations, combined with Sir John’s creativity and deep understanding of how beauty products perform in real life and on the red carpet,” says Group Head of Beauty, Vivienne Joseph.





Volume 1, a limited edition makeup collection by W.BEAUTY and Sir John, will be sold exclusively at selected Woolworths stores and can also be purchased on the Woolworths website and app in April 2019.





The new Sir John x W.Beauty collection will be a 10-piece limited edition of highlighter stick, eyeshadow palette, hydrating lipstick, liquid eyeshadows, and nail lacquers. Picture: Supplied.



