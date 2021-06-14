WATCH: TikTok tissue paper make-up trend gets stamp of approval

I’m always on the look out for new make-up ideas. We might not be able to go out as often as we used to but it’s still fun to play around with different make-up looks.

During lockdown TikTok has not only been a source of comic relief but one where people have shared the most interesting tips. Make-up artists and enthusiasts are flocking to TikTok to share their creative ideas, tips and techniques. It’s become the place where new trends are born.

The latest make-up trend involves an unexpected, yet very creative, use of either tissue or toilet paper to create a bold eye make-up look. A look that doesn’t involve a whole lot of brushes, transition shades and blending, blending and more blending, is already a winner in my books. It might not be for everybody, then again the halo eye isn’t for everybody either, but it’s fun and easy to do.

Using crumbled up tissue paper, you simply dab the paper into a bright colour eye shadow, position on your eyelid where you want the pop of colour to be and press down the paper until the colour transfers. It’s like using the tissue as a stamp! Most people first prime the eyelid before applying the colour which allows the colour to stay in place and to make it pop.