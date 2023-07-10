WATCH: TikTok’s viral ‘age’ filter leaves Mzansi traumatised

We’re all going to age. Some faster than others. Some better than others. It all depends on your genetics and how well you take care of yourself.

TikTok’s new “age” filter is currently trending and is leaving many users traumatised. While it’s merely a filter like many others that transform your face, this one has really hit a nerve. Nobody wants to age. And most people certainly don’t want to know what they would look like when they do.

This, however, is not stopping people from trying out the viral filter anyway. Many TikTokers are saying that it makes them look like their grandmother or father. “I look like my grandmother. I look like my dad’s mom. And my mom’s dad,” Paballo Kgware told her 1.6 million followers as she tried the filter while wearing a bonnet.

@paballokgware

“You’re going to be a beautiful granny” said one TikToker. “You look like Penelope of Queen Charlotte for me,” said another. Another Mzansi TikToker Zethu Gqola tried the filter as well and simply commented, “Abolish these filters please.”

@zethugqola

“You look so good, mine makes me look like I’m already dead,” said another. South African singer Robin Pieters wasn’t impressed by the ageing effect, saying that it makes him look 600 years old.