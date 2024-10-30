WATCH: Tips on how to apply foundation that make you look 10 years younger

Adding a shimmer to your foundation might be the beauty tip you didn’t know you needed! Former magazine editor and current YouTuber Leonie Barlow, also known as The Style Insider, recently shared a simple yet effective make-up hack on her channel that she believes helps take years off her appearance.

"I'm 56 years old and regularly get asked about my best anti-ageing skin care and make-up tips, and today, I'm sharing them all with you," Barlow said. In her video titled “How to Look Younger in 10 Minutes,” the Youtuber revealed one of her key tricks: mixing a shimmer product into her foundation before applying it. She explained, “For a number of years now, I have used a shimmer product, and I mix a couple of drops into my foundation and apply them both at the same time. This makes my foundation go on a whole lot smoother and gives a really flawless finish. It sort of gives that luminous, almost glassy skin.”

Barlow recommends applying foundation to the back of your hand and using a flat brush to buff it onto your skin, ensuring a smoother application. She added, "Now I don't want my skin to look shiny or oily, but it does just give it a little bit of luminosity - which, in my opinion, is quite a youthful look." Another trusted tip she swears by involves mixing a small amount of eye cream with her under-eye concealer, especially helpful as she’s noticed her skin becoming “thinner” and more “translucent” with age.