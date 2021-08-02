WATCH: Trippy optical illusion face paint will blow your mind

You’ll either be completely amazed and won’t be able to stop watching or way too freaked out to continue, either way, this make-up artist’s illusion face paint will blow your mind. Make-up artist Mimi Choi is masterfully skilled at using the face as a canvas to create optical illusion designs that some might describe as “trippy”.

The Vancouver-based make-up artist recently posted one of her creations that had her 1.6M Instagram followers once again mesmerised. For this look she transformed herself into a grid of eyes, lips, and ears. She even included a few safety pins pierced through some of the “ears” drawn on her face. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＭＩＭＩ ＣＨＯＩ (@mimles) The artist suffers from sleep paralysis. A condition that leads to a temporary inability to move or speak while falling asleep or upon waking.

Often during those episodes of sleep paralysis she has vivid visions that frequently inspire her art work This multiple-feature illusion took eight hours to create. “I slept three times with my bald cap and illusion on because I got really dizzy and nauseous from painting the side of my head lol. This took around 8 hours to create” said Choi in her Instagram post.