WATCH: Using pegs for nails, this man tries to figure out how women with long nails use the toilet

Ladies spend a lot of time and money to have their nails done, especially when it comes to those extra-long acrylic nails with fancy designs. While they might be trendy, one has to wonder just how practical they are.

I’ve seen women struggle to open a can of cooldrink or do something as simple as putting on earrings; never mind trying to text on their phones or quietly typing on a keyboard. While these are just a few things women with long nails struggle with, this TikToker was more concerned about something a bit more intimate. TikToker @lesegotshepang took to the app to try and understand how women with very long nails wipe their behinds when using the toilet.

In an attempt to simulate long nails, he pegged wooden clothing pegs onto his fingertips. He then illustrated how he would imagine things would go down in the toilet using his makeshift long nails. The funny clip showed how he struggled to unroll paper from a roller towel, not toilet paper, and then continues to try and fold it before wiping himself.

@lesegotshepang Girls with menocure le kgona yang😭Yah neh metlholo ra e bona mo Rustenburg

While most viewers found the video to be hilarious, others commented that they’ve been just as curious about how they get the job done. “I’m a woman, I always ask them how do they manage… they never answered,” said one viewer. Another commented: “I’m a woman also asking myself how do they wash punana?”