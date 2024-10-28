WATCH: Woman warns microblading could leave you with ‘ugly green-black brows’

If you’ve been thinking about getting microblading done, you might want to watch this video first. Microblading is a semi-permanent cosmetic treatment that involves a beautician using a specialised tool to create fine hair-like strokes, which is meant to enhance the natural shape of your brows.

However, this woman’s experience over the last three years offers a cautionary tale for those considering this treatment. TikTok user Hannah Chan took to her page to urge people who are interested in having microblading done first to watch her video. “If you’ve ever considered getting your eyebrows microbladed, watch this video,” she tells her followers.

“I had mine done three years ago; they told me it was meant to fade within a year, and this is how they looked initially. Straight off the bat, they were already way too dark. She shows an image of what her eyebrows looked like when she just had them done. “After a year, I messaged them to ask if this was normal, and they said it would gradually fade,” she continues.

She then adds that after three years her brows faded to an ugly green-black colour. “After debating whether to get them removed for the past year or so, I finally went to my first laser tattoo removal session. I'm not wearing any makeup,” she says. @realhannahchan my journey with eyebrow microblading 😭

Her eyebrows now have an orange tinge to them. "The tattoo artist says I have to go in for a second session to remove the orange. "If you're considering getting your brows microbladed, just consider the fact that there's a chance they might not come off, and you might have to get them removed."