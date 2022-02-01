WATCH: Woman with 30cm long nails says she’s never going back to short nails

People are obsessed with different things. While others enjoy growing long hair, Cordelia Adams from Gary, Indiana, loves her super long nails. Adams, who has 12 inches (30cm) long nails, says she has been growing her nails since 1989. What she likes the most about her nails is the attention that she gets.

However, being always asked if they’re natural, whether they’re heavy, how she eats with them and so forth sometimes gets annoying. She explains that sometimes it's difficult to do certain things with her fingers due to the nails, so she uses her knuckles. Now, we know that in 2020 most people started doing home videos of things they like. Adams decided to join Tik Tok and show off her nails. Although she receives a lot of criticism, most people seem to watch her videos. The most popular one is when she was showing people how she washes her hands, which got over 17 million views.

Watch: Cordelia Adams shows off her long nails “I joined TikTok in the middle of the pandemic. I like it, even though a lot of times the comments are negative I enjoy answering them back,” she says. And one thing she’s adamant about is that she’s never going to have short nails again.