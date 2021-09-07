WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu gets laser treatment on her butt

Disclaimer: Accompanying video might contain nudity Reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu has had laser treatment on her butt.

The “nude activist”, known for dancing in thongs or skirts that show her behind, shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers a video of herself getting laser treatment. “Hi guys, I’m doing a laser for dark marks and blemishes on my butt,” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram)

The 35-year-old entertainer likes taking care of her body. Last year, she went for a vaginal rejuvenation procedure after her relationship with Vusi Ngubane ended in tears. Although she said she had the procedure done for herself, she also said she wanted to keep her vagina tight so men would not leave her.

“I know I’m doing this for myself and my own satisfaction; I should orgasm and grab. But no men should leave me,’’ she said at the time. At a recent Drink or Tell The Truth with Lasizwe Dambuza, she opened up about her sex life, revealing that she’s been sleeping with Black Motion’s Thabo “Smol” Mabogwane. In other news, the Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star said her Instagram account was locked.