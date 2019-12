What a blissful moment it was when South Africa's very own beauty queen, Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019.





After making it to the Top 3 against Mexico and Puerto Rico, it was clear Tunzi would take the crown home after winning the hearts of many with her answer when asked the question " What is the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today?" — and were given 45 seconds to answer.









She said: " The most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It's something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time not because we don't want to but because of what society is labeled women to be. I think we are the most powerful beings in the world and that we should be given every opportunity and that's what we should be teaching these young girls... to take up space. There is nothing more important than to take up space in society."





Since then, Twitter has been a buzz, with South Africans having a proud moment after taking the Miss Universe title since Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' reign in 2017.

The 26 year-old from Tsolo, eSdwadweni in the Eastern Cape was named Miss Universe during a ceremony which took place at Tyler Perry Studios, Atlanta, Georgia, United States