WATCH: Zozibini Tunzi praises 9-year-old aspiring model who wants to be like her

The Tsolo-born star who was announced Miss Universe on December 9 in Atlanta, Georgia, where she advised young women to “Take up space in society" is seeing the fruits of the powerful words.

It all started on August 9 last year when Tunzi was crowned Miss South Africa 2019. Part of her aim was to inspired people through her win. The queen of the Universe, Zozibini Tunzi surely deserves her title as she is one of the most inspiring beauty queen South Africa has seen.





"I hope I have inspired people, even if just one person to be themselves at all times and to never compromise their identities, and to insert themselves in spaces where they feel that people like them do not belong. Because the truth is, we do belong and in the words of the actress Lupita Nyong’o ‘Your dreams are valid’," said Tunzi during her Miss SA crowning.

The 26-year-old who was the first to wear the Buhle crown rocked it on her natural short hair cut, an inspiration to many black girls whose beauty standards were influenced by the European culture.





Twitter user who goes by @ZiziFunani posted a video of her nine-year-old niece strutting in their corridor (which in that instance was the runway). Sinelizwi Maseti from Maclear, Eastern Cape is Tunzi's biggest fan. According to her aunt, Maseti even made it to eMthatha airport when Tunzi was doing her South African tour.

Tunzi was mesmerised by how the little girl looked so much like her. She quoted the tweet and said "That sarong throw! That walk! That hair! That skin! That smile! That confidence! Who is this Queen that's coming for my everything?" (sic).





This was followed by a beautiful moment as Sinazo Majambe, a freelance fashion designer, offered to sponsor the little girl with a dress should she need one for auditions.



