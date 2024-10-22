‘WE CAN DO IT!’: Chidimma Adetshina urges Nigerians to vote for her in the Miss Universe pageant

Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina is rallying her countrymen to support her by voting in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant. Adetshina took to her Instagram account to share a message with her followers, urging her fellow Nigerians to vote for her, stating that by voting, they can showcase the power of unity to the world. She also provided instructions on how to vote on the website.

“The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s WHO IS GOING TO STOP ME? “Nigerians, this is our time to shine on the global stage! I am honoured to represent our great nation at Miss Universe. “Every vote is a vote for our strength, beauty, and resilience as a people. Together, we can show the world the power of our unity and the impact we can make. Let’s rise and claim this victory.

“WE CAN DO THIS,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chidimma Adetshina (@chichi_vanessa) This follows a post by the Miss Universe Nigeria page congratulating her for being ready to represent the country on the global stage.

Her journey towards the crown has been bumpy and viral. She was initially a contestant in the Miss South Africa pageant but faced controversy. Days before the final, she was forced to withdraw from the competition after the Department of Home Affairs discovered evidence that her parents may have used false identities when she was born, raising questions about her South African citizenship. The former Miss SA contestant hopeful was invited to Nigeria, her father’s country of origin, to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant. She joined the competition later but still ended up winning the crown and the hearts of many.