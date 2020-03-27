Wear makeup during lockdown and don't embarrass your kids

Ladies, I hope you all have the beauty essentials you thought you would possibly need during the 21-day lockdown period. You’re probably wondering why you should be bothered about beauty products when you’re not even going anywhere. Just because you’re stuck indoors all day doesn’t mean you can’t look good. For those who are working from home, take a page out of Ashley Graham’s beauty book. The new mom wears a full glam makeup look during her video con business meetings.

If she can do it, so can you. And no, don’t use the whole “she’s a celeb” excuse.

When you go into the office do you go barefaced? For now, your home is your office, albeit a laid back version of your office. People might not be able to see if you’re wearing a bra or not but you can at least put some effort into the one part of your body they will see.

The kids have been fooling around with the latest social media app, Tik Tok, and we’re seeing more and more parents being dragged into these sometimes funny, sometimes embarrassing videos.

When your teen convinces you to do one of those many dance challenges, best you make sure that your makeup be on point. Kids can be brutal. And what if it goes viral! You always have to be prepared.

The same applies to Instagram. Those Insta stories might disappear after 24 hours, but you know how people are. They will focus on what you, the parent, are doing in the background rather than what the story is actually about.

Then there's mommy, who’s just minding her own business, looking like she hasn’t slept for days or hasn’t washed her hair since the lockdown started. Come on ladies. Let’s not unknowingly embarrass the kids.

So what if you're not getting any visitors or heading out on a night out on the town, a little dab of makeup will definitely give you a bit of a lift in mood. When you look good it will help you feel good. And we all need to keep our spirits up during this time.