‘Wearing underwear is not necessary’ - TikToker says going commando is healthier than wearing a thong

The last time I checked, it was normal to wear underwear. I, for one, would not be able to leave home without wearing any panties! This TikTok user, however, reckons panties-free is the way to go.

Jes Gragg-Hampton took to TikTok to share a video telling her followers that “Wearing underwear is not necessary.” In the video we see the fitness fanatic sitting in her car sharing her views on going commando. "Your discharge will decrease if you stop wearing them. You should let your private parts breathe at night. Going commando is healthier than wearing a thong" the overlay text states as she lip-syncs to a song.

She ends the short clip by saying, “Just because someone doesn't wear underwear, doesn't mean they have bad hygiene.” The video has been viewed over 3.5 million times and liked by over 297k viewers, and of course, users had a lot to say about it. Some were in agreement, with one viewer saying, “no back wedgies, no front wedgies, just freedom.”

“Facts I hate wearing my underwear especially when I’m at my bf’s house bc of the discharge when I don’t have them on barely anything comes out” commented another no-panties supporter. @jesgragghampton Wait for the eyes to peak around ♬ original sound - Jes Gragg-Hampton Another viewer commented: “This is all true. I started going commando a couple years ago. Never going back”. Many are happy to go panties-free, but find it uncomfortable when wearing jeans.