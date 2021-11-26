What are Body Contouring Treatments?

Call it age, call it genetics - call it anything - but some women’s frames hold stubborn weight in places like the tummy, thighs, buttocks and arms.

And while there’s nothing wrong with curves, some wish they had a more controlled approach to their contours. If you’re unhappy with your little pockets in certain areas, clean eating and spinning are healthy ways to get into and stay in shape. However some bodies need more help to shed the extra bits – and that is where body contouring treatments come in. Decisions, decisions! If you feel like an in-clinic body treatment is your best option, it’s good to understand the journey you will embark on. First, seek out the advice of an expert that understands the body, your needs and all the options available - like those that work at Skin Renewal.

After choosing your expert, ask them about which exact treatment your body needs. In other words, what will your silhouette benefit from most? If you’re close to your goal weight and simply need targeted help with areas that store fat cells (like the “muffin top”), then Cryolipo Fat Freezing works to contour targeted areas. Sometimes, you need to get closer to your goal weight first, before in-clinic treatments will have an effect. But I have cellulite! For some women, it may not be pockets of tricky fat they’d like work on, but the overall look of skin texture. Cellulite affects most women. Very few – as little as 10 to 15 percent – can claim their skin doesn’t ripple or dimple. So, what’s the big issue? Well, nothing really; some women may not care about the orange-peel look of skin, but some might. For the latter, Radiofrequency treatments is a smart solution for skin tightening and separating fat cell clusters.