What are influencers doing during self-isolation? They're 'stealing' each other's content
It's tough out there for influencers since the outbreak of the corona virus. Events are cancelled, restaurants are closed - meaning, content is scarce.
While others found better ways of keeping the momentum going by posting the books they're reading during isolation, sharing how-to videos and so forth for some, theft is the best solution.
It seems like beauty and travel enthusiast, who goes by the username @cyan.boujee on Instagram is not that "boujee" as she claims since she was caught stealing content from another influencer, Keo Mokgatle whose handle is @ keomokgatle_ on Instagram.
It all started when @cyan.boujee stole a picture of @keomokgatle_ and posted it as hers. The photo of Veet products in a bathroom was posted on @cyan.boujee's account on Tuesday night with the caption "Taking care of my legs and making sure they stay smooth is not only important but helps maintain a healthy image..." but the post was quickly deleted after @keomokgatle_ confronted her by posting "Hi. How did you steal my picture?" under the comments section.
A screenshot of @cyan.boujee's feed before she deleted the post. Picture: Instagram.
Username @cyan.boujee then sent a direct message to @keomokgatle_ telling her to chill because apparently it wasn't a "big deal".
@keomokgatle_ shared a screenshot of her DMs where @cyan.boujee was telling her to chill. Picture: Twitter.
However, @keomokgatle_ , who had posted the original image on March 3 didn't take it lightly. She took to Twitter to contact Humanz whom she had partnered with on a paid contract.
She wrote "Hi. @humanz_ai someone stole content I created for a paid partnership with you. What happens in such situations?"
Humanz quickly responded to the matter by saying "Hi Keo (and team) Thank you SO much for alerting us to this... Our team is on this and doing a FULL investigation and assure you that we will give you a full update tomorrow morning!"
This is not the first time an influencer took someone's picture and posted it as their own. Faith Nketsi did the same of Valentine's Day. She took a picture of roses from Pinterest and posted it on her Instagram page. She even switched off the comments because she knew they would come for her.
Well fine, the flowers I got didn’t match my current feed so I stole this from Pinterest lol shoot me 😁
