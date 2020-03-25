What are influencers doing during self-isolation? They're 'stealing' each other's content

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

It's tough out there for influencers since the outbreak of the corona virus. Events are cancelled, restaurants are closed - meaning, content is scarce.

While others found better ways of keeping the momentum going by posting the books they're reading during isolation, sharing how-to videos and so forth for some, theft is the best solution.

It seems like beauty and travel enthusiast, who goes by the username @cyan.boujee on Instagram is not that "boujee" as she claims since she was caught stealing content from another influencer, Keo Mokgatle whose handle is @ keomokgatle_ on Instagram.





It all started when @cyan.boujee stole a picture of @keomokgatle_ and posted it as hers. The photo of Veet products in a bathroom was posted on @cyan.boujee's account on Tuesday night with the caption "Taking care of my legs and making sure they stay smooth is not only important but helps maintain a healthy image..." but the post was quickly deleted after @keomokgatle_ confronted her by posting "Hi. How did you steal my picture?" under the comments section.





A screenshot of @cyan.boujee's feed before she deleted the post. Picture: Instagram.





Username @cyan.boujee then sent a direct message to @keomokgatle_ telling her to chill because apparently it wasn't a "big deal".





@keomokgatle_ shared a screenshot of her DMs where @cyan.boujee was telling her to chill. Picture: Twitter.





However, @keomokgatle_ , who had posted the original image on March 3 didn't take it lightly. She took to Twitter to contact Humanz whom she had partnered with on a paid contract.





She wrote "Hi. @humanz_ai someone stole content I created for a paid partnership with you. What happens in such situations?"





Hi. @humanz_ai someone stole content I created for a paid partnership with you. What happens in such situations? — Keo Mokgatle (@KeoMokgatle_) March 24, 2020





Humanz quickly responded to the matter by saying " Hi Keo (and team) Thank you SO much for alerting us to this... Our team is on this and doing a FULL investigation and assure you that we will give you a full update tomorrow morning!"



