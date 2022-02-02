What baby? Rihanna ignores pregnancy frenzy to promote Fenty Beauty

It’s business as usual for Rihanna while people continue to talk about her. The business mogul broke the internet on Monday afternoon when celebrity photographer Miles Diggs announced that the former singer is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

“Still Speechless. So much love for you @badgalriri! You are one of a kind. To be blessed with this opportunity is something I never could’ve dreamt of. Can’t wait to see you flourish in this next chapter called Motherhood,” wrote Diggz. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miles Diggs (@diggzy) Rihanna, who has since not yet said anything about her pregnancy, decided to let the internet run wild while she focuses on her Fenty brand, which is nothing new because she has been ignoring her fans who have been asking for new music for over five years now.

Taking to social media, she announced that Fenty Beauty is launching a new range of ICON lipsticks that come in 10 different shades. “Introducing…ICON!! @fentybeauty’s new lipstick collection, a curated range of 10 bold reds and classic nudes. this soft-matte formula is everything y’all – it includes hyaluronic acid and vitamins C & E for comfortable, lasting wear. The earth-conscious packaging is refillable and ultra-luxe,” wrote the mother-to-be on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) Her fans, who always seize an opportunity to drag her for denying them new music, wouldn’t let this one pass. They said she chose to post an ad instead of her pregnancy.

“Rihanna could be in the hospital room, in labour, seconds away from pushing that baby and she still gon find time to promote Fenty Beauty,” commented @folkeiry. Another Twitter user @@QueenGathoni said: “Rihanna continuing to post her beauty business on Instagram like we didn’t just learn she’s pregnant, is my favourite thing. Yeah, it’s a baby growing in there, but have you seen this red lipstick though?” Below are more hilarious reactions from the navy.