What does hyaluronic acid do for your skin? The essential guide to using hyaluronic acid in skincare

In the ever-evolving world of skincare, few ingredients garner as much attention as hyaluronic acid (HA). Renowned for its remarkable capability to hydrate and rejuvenate the skin, HA has become a top contender for anyone serious about their skincare regimen.

But what exactly makes hyaluronic acid such an essential part of our beauty arsenal? Here we take a look at why you should be using HA and how to incorporate it into your skincare routine. HA has a remarkable capability to hydrate and rejuvenate the skin. Picture: Koolshooters / Pexels Why should you use HA? Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance in the body known for its unique properties as a humectant.

Its ability to attract and retain moisture is nothing short of extraordinary; HA can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. This means that when applied, it draws moisture from the environment directly into your skin, resulting in a plump, dewy complexion that is both youthful and vibrant. But the benefits don’t stop at hydration. As a plumping agent, HA effectively smooths out fine lines and wrinkles, giving the skin an even and polished appearance.

Additionally, it acts as a protective barrier, shielding your skin from environmental stressors such as pollutants and harmful UV rays, which can lead to premature ageing. How to introduce hyaluronic acid into your routine For those keen to reap the benefits of HA, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to seamlessly incorporate it into your daily skincare routine: Patch test: Before adding any new product, it's crucial to perform a patch test. Apply a small amount of HA to a discreet area of your skin and wait 24-48 hours to monitor for any adverse reactions.

Start slowly: Begin by incorporating a HA-based product once or twice a week. As your skin becomes accustomed, you can gradually increase the application frequency. Layer Strategically Cleanse: Start with a gentle cleanser to eliminate dirt and oil from your skin. Tone: Use a hydrating toner to prepare your skin for better absorption.

Serum: Apply a concentrated HA serum. Look for products with a high concentration of HA for maximum efficacy. Moisturiser: Seal in the hydration with a nourishing moisturiser to lock in moisture. Choosing the right HA product When it comes to selecting a hyaluronic acid product, the options can be overwhelming. Here are a few recommendations to consider:

Serums: These are typically highly concentrated formulas that absorb quickly, delivering hydration effectively. Moisturisers: These not only provide hydration but often include additional skin benefits. Masks: For a quick infusion of moisture, masks can offer intense hydration in a short timeframe.

You can use a face mask for a quick infusion of moisture. Picture: Polina Kovaleva / Pexels Maximising the benefits of hyaluronic acid By integrating hyaluronic acid into your skincare routine, you can pave the way for a healthier and more radiant complexion. Consistency is key - stick to your regimen, and you’ll likely see results unfold over time. Embrace this powerhouse ingredient and unlock the secret to vibrant, youthful skin.