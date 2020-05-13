What does vitamin C serum do for your skin?

Many skincare ingredients do incredible things for your skin, but they usually only tackle one or two issues at a time.

Vitamin C serums have been advertised as cure-all treatments that beauty blogs love to say can benefit virtually any popular skin concern - including sun damage, fine lines, acne marks, and under-eye bags.









What do Vitamin C serums do and how?

Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals that our bodies generate when they are exposed to such conditions, including contamination and UV radiation.

It is necessary to combine free radicals with antioxidants. if the free radicals overwhelm the body and block its ability to regulate them, oxidative stress may occur, Applying antioxidants such as vitamin C will help the body cope with this stress.

Anti-aging benefits

Vitamin C serums also stimulate the development of collagen which slows as we age. Collagen is a structural protein that keeps cells together, protects skin, and gives it elasticity - all essential for a healthy, toned complexion.

By improving the ability of our skin to produce collagen, a Vitamin C serum helps smooth natural fine lines and wrinkles - while avoiding the development of new ones.

Acne and acne scarring

Vitamin C is anti-inflammatory, and a serum containing vitamin C can also help remove the acne and reduce the associated redness - as well as improve skin texture. If you have acne, always make sure to exfoliate before adding the serum for better coverage.

Protection against sun damage

A vitamin C serum can reverse some of the harm that your sunbathing days have done to your skin, and may also protect you against UV rays. Even while there are many things about a Vitamin C cream, it's not a sunscreen. Having a vitamin C solution, though, will minimize the damage of UV rays.

How to pick the best vitamin C serum?

When looking for the best Vitamin serums always Search for vitamin C serums containing ferulic acid that helps to balance the vitamin, providing an optimal pH level also look for a serum that contains hyaluronic acid, which is incredibly moisturizing if you have dry or lackluster skin.