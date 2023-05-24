What is retinol? Here’s what you need to know about the miracle skincare ingredient

When it comes to anti-ageing skincare products, retinol has become an ingredient that those looking to slow down the ageing process look out for. It is a form of vitamin A that has been shown to improve skin texture, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and promote a more youthful complexion.

One of the primary benefits of retinol is its ability to increase cell turnover. As we get older, our skin cells become less efficient at renewing themselves, resulting in a dull, uneven complexion. This miracle ingredient helps to speed up the process of shedding dead skin cells and producing new ones, revealing smoother, brighter skin. It also stimulates the production of collagen, which is a protein that gives skin its elasticity. As we age, collagen production slows down, leading to sagging skin and wrinkles. By promoting collagen production, retinol can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improve overall skin firmness. Retinol promotes collagen production which helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and improves overall skin firmness. Picture: Pexels Angela Roma In addition to its anti-ageing benefits, retinol is also effective at treating acne and other skin conditions. It works by unclogging pores and reducing inflammation, which are two critical factors in the development of acne.

It can also improve the appearance of acne scars and other types of hyperpigmentation by promoting cell turnover and reducing the production of melanin. However, introducing retinol into your skincare routine isn’t as simple as other products regardless of whether you choose to use a serum or a cream. Here are some tips on how to incorporate retinol into your skincare routine. Start slowly

When first incorporating retinol into your skincare routine, it is important to start slow and use it only a few times per week at first. This will allow your skin to adjust to the ingredient and reduce the risk of irritation. Begin by applying a small amount of retinol to clean, dry skin once or twice a week, gradually increasing the frequency over time. Use a gentle cleanser To avoid further irritation, it is important to use a gentle cleanser when using retinol. Avoid harsh scrubs or exfoliants that can further irritate the skin. Instead, use a gentle cleanser that will effectively remove dirt and make-up without stripping the skin of its natural oils.

Moisturise Retinol can be drying to the skin, so it is important to moisturise after applying. Look for a moisturiser free of fragrances and other potentially irritating ingredients. Apply a small amount to your face and neck after applying retinol to help lock in moisture. Retinol can be drying to the skin, so it is important to moisturise after applying. Picture: Pexels Greta Hoffman Wear sunscreen