Make-up trends come and go, but no matter what’s going on in the make-up scene, highlighters will always be there. Even if you’re doing the barely there, no make-up look, a touch of highlighter is on the make-up list.

Whether it’s in cream or powder form, you simply have to have a highlighter in your make-up bag. Used correctly, it gives the skin a youthful, dewy finish. However, if used incorrectly, it can leave you looking like an oily mirror ball.

Here are a few tips on what not to do when applying highlighter: When you’re doing a day look, don’t go over the top. Less is more, and keep it subtle. For a fresh, dewy day look, cream formula highlighters work best. A good trick is to add a bit of highlighter to your foundation. This will give you an overall glow without looking overdone. Glitters are NOT highlighters. Highlighters have a subtle shimmer to them. You cannot substitute highlighter with glitter. No matter how fine the glitter might be. A highlighter is meant to give you a glow. Not make you sparkle.

Never use glitter as highlighter. Picture: Pexels Vince Mariel Conlu Avoid using the wrong highlighter shade. Highlighters have different undertones. You have a choice of bronze or gold, pink, peach or silver or white. If you have a dark skin tone you should go for more bronzy gold colours. Pinks work best on pale skin. Medium skin should opt for peachy tones. Regardless of what your skin tone is, remember that it is a highlighter. So it has to be a shade or two lighter than your foundation. Apply to the top of your cheekbones. Picture: unsplash Don’t apply highlighter to the wrong areas. First of all, it doesn’t go all over your face. This will leave you looking oily. You want to highlight the areas that catch the light. The areas on your face that you want to enhance. Best spots would be the highest part of your cheekbone, the bridge of your nose (NOT the tip of the nose) and just above the Cupid’s bow of your lip.