What to expect at this year’s Miss SA live show

The countdown to Miss South Africa 2022 finale has begun, and people are excited.
On August 13, one lucky lady’s life will change forever when she walks out of the Sun Arena at Time Square Casino as the new Miss SA, taking over from newly crowned Miss Supranational Lalela Mswane.
As we’re getting closer to the spectacular evening, here are a few things you can expect from this year’s pageant:
A glimpse of celebrity fashion
Before the pageants start at 6.30pm, media personality Moshe Ndiki will be on the red carpet showing us what the celebrity guests will be wearing. He says he expects nothing less than high fashion. “I am expecting nothing but the finest red carpet looks from our celebrity guests who’ll be gracing us in the evening, so those at home should expect everything that is glitz and glam.”
Pre-event celebration
Before the main event, those with big pockets who can afford the VIP ticket of R1 500 will be allowed to attend the pre-party, rubbing shoulders with celebrities while sipping on Bonang’s House of BNG MMC.
A big return to the Capital City
After hosting the finale in Cape Town for two years in a row, Miss SA is returning to its home ground, the Sun Arena at Time Square Casino, Pretoria.
Top 10 finalists’ reality series
This year’s finalists are documenting their lives in a reality TV series called Crown Chasers. The series airs every Monday to Thursday on the Miss SA app.