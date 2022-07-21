What to expect at this year’s Miss SA live show

On August 13, one lucky lady’s life will change forever when she walks out of the Sun Arena at Time Square Casino as the new Miss SA, taking over from newly crowned Miss Supranational Lalela Mswane.

As we’re getting closer to the spectacular evening, here are a few things you can expect from this year’s pageant:

A glimpse of celebrity fashion

Before the pageants start at 6.30pm, media personality Moshe Ndiki will be on the red carpet showing us what the celebrity guests will be wearing. He says he expects nothing less than high fashion. “I am expecting nothing but the finest red carpet looks from our celebrity guests who’ll be gracing us in the evening, so those at home should expect everything that is glitz and glam.”