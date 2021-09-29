What your perfume says about your personality

What you wear is a reflection of who you are, a visual expression of your personality, but the perfume you wear is an invisible yet everlasting expression of who you are. As Christian Dior once said: “Long after one has forgotten what a woman wore, the memory of her perfume lingers.”

One can go as far as to say that people judge you by your scent. So often you would hear someone say that they simply don’t like a person or are not attracted to a person because of how they smell. According to Dr Alan R Hirsch, the founder of the Smell and Taste Treatment and Research Foundation, perfume choices are influenced by personality. He concluded this after administering personality tests to 18 631 people and comparing the results to the participants’ aroma and flavour preferences.

“It’s basically like a Rorschach test using odour preferences,” Dr Hirsch told Reader’s Digest. He breaks down what the different types of perfumes say about a person. Zesty citrus: According to the doctor, those attracted to citrus scents tend to be strong-minded, ambitious, natural leaders and they may be viewed as dominant and aggressive.

Rose notes: “These people are introspective and sensitive to the needs of others. They tend to weigh all options before making a choice,” Dr Hirsch says. Lovers of the romantic blossom are naturally cautious and don’t make hasty decisions. Rose. Picture: Pexels Lavender lovers: “People who prefer lavender tend to be sexually reserved, but curious individuals. They value friendship and they tend to work well in groups. They’re thought of as contemplative and thoughtful,” says the doctor. Lavendar. Picture: Pexels Not so bland Vanilla: “You’re probably thinking that people who like vanilla are bland, ‘blah,’ and have a vanilla personality, but we found just the opposite! People who like vanilla are lively, energetic, the life of the party—they’re anything but vanilla,” reveals Dr. Hirsch.

Warm Sandalwood: He found that Sandalwood lovers tend to have high expectations for themselves and others. “They’re very self-critical, easily offended by physical remarks, and can misinterpret what others say about them.” Tooty Fruity: Irritable, cranky, and pessimistic, is how he would describe people who gravitate towards more fruity fragrances. Tropical coconut: “They’re immaculate dressers who can be thought of as wearing expensive jewellery. They’re authoritative leaders who take charge in situations. They’re also sensitive to criticism,” Dr. Hirsch says.

Fresh crisp linen: “Linen fans are action-oriented. They enjoy physical and mental challenges,” says Dr. Hirsch. “They tend to be self-confident, intuitive, goal-oriented, and always in control.” The scent of Gardenia: “Gardenia lovers are steady and dependable. They enjoy safe, secure relationships. They’re followers more than leaders. They’re team players and people pleasers.” For the love of Jasmine: “They crave novelty, and enjoy new and exciting adventures. They’re provocative and can be thought of as partiers who enjoy a good time” says the doctor.