What's inside the Miss SA 2020 prize package?

After thousands of entries, only 10 women made it to the Miss South Africa 2020 finale. On October 24, one of them will be crowned Miss SA 2020 at The Table Bay Hotel, Cape Town. The winner will receive R1-million from the Miss SA Organisation, as well as the use of a fully furnished and serviced flat at Central Square. The prizes and sponsors include: * American Swiss: Official crown sponsor * Bacher & Fragrance sponsorship for her year of reign

* Brand South Africa: Play Your Part Ambassador

* Cahi Dental: Dental and oral hygiene care

* Central Square: Use of a luxurious two-bedroom flat in the heart of Sandton

* Enza Home: Interior designers and furnishers of the Miss South Africa flat

* Firepower Group: Empowering Miss South Africa with self-development workshops

* Havaianas South Africa: Casual summer shoes for the year of her reign

* KISCH IP: Assisting Miss South Africa with her official trademark and intellectual property needs

* Lajawi Hair: Official styling sponsor for the year of her reign

* Mercedes-Benz: The use of a C200 Cabriolet for her year of reign

* Miss South Africa Organisation: R1 million

* Motherkind: Official wellness and fitness product sponsor

* Neda Beauty & Healing: Care of Miss South Africa’s eyebrows

* Optimum Medical Aesthetics: Skin treatments and IV drips

* Pilates on 7th: Pilates fitness partner for the year of her reign

* PWC: The official auditors of Miss South Africa 2020

* Sparkle Cosmetics/Gelish/Morgan Taylor: Nail care for the year of her reign

* Steve Madden: Official shoe sponsor

* Strands of Love: Miss South Africa’s hair extensions sponsor

* Sun International: Miss SA’s home away from home

* Switch Playground SA: Official fitness partner; includes Switch classes and personal training sessions.

* Top Drawer Collection: Luxury sleepwear

* Veaudry: Official haircare sponsor

* Woolworths: To sponsor Miss South Africa with WBeauty and Woolworths home products throughout the year of the reign

* ZOËT: Clothing sponsor

The first runner-up will walk away with R250 000, while the second runner-up will get R100 000 and all 10 finalists will receive R25 000.