When you can’t eat any more chocolate, use it on your face

The chance of having any chocolate left over after the Easter weekend is as slim as having Champagne left over after New Year’s Eve!

But one can only eat so much chocolate until you actually start to feel ill or guilty just thinking about all the extra hours you’ll have to spend in the gym to work it off.

If you did manage to resist the temptation to over-indulge, here’s a way to make use of that chocolate that will make your skin happy.

Because chocolate, especially dark chocolate, contains powerful chemicals like flavonoids and polyphenols that nourish and protect skin from environmental stresses and ageing, makes it the perfect ingredient for DIY home beauty treatments.

“Chocolate contains more than 300 skin-healing compounds including iron, zinc, copper and magnesium. Applied on the skin, it nourishes and calms the complexion,” says Janey Lee Grace, author of Look Great Naturally ... Without Ditching The Lipstick.