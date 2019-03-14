The Beauty Revolution will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on April 6 and 7. Picture: Supplied

Fancy a brush with beauty? Head down to the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on April 6 and 7 for the Beauty Revolution, a 2-day festival that will bring together the who's who of putting your best face forward.



South Africa's top makeup artists, beauty influencers and bloggers, hair stylists and Instagram stars will converge on one venue to share tips, conduct makeup masterclasses and let you in on their secrets to achieving that beat face.





Top beauty brands and retailers will also be in attendance, showcasing their latest products.

Masterclasses, conducted on both days, are a popular feature, during which big-name beauticians run through the do's and don'ts of making up the perfect face.









Azraa Baker mastering a beat face. Picture: Supplied.





The masterclass lineup includes beauty influencer Beezglam, who has high-profile clients in South Africa and Dubai, Kendall Aberdeen, who will be sharing brow-taming techniques and Cape Town makeup artists and social butterfies Lindy Lin and Rushana Isaacs who will impart their vast knowledge of products.





An expert on finding the perfect shade of foundation, Mihlali Ndamase will share her top tips and tricks.



