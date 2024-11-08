Why men should care about skincare this Movember

Movember is a month dedicated to raising awareness about men’s health issues, especially around prostate and testicular cancer, as well as mental well-being. But there's another often overlooked aspect of men’s health: skincare and personal care.

Many of the products men use daily, from shaving creams to moisturisers, contain toxic ingredients that can pose serious health risks. This Movember, we’re not just focusing on moustaches and cancer awareness, but also on the importance of choosing clean, non-toxic skincare products to safeguard your overall health. Many mainstream products contain chemicals linked to various health issues, including cancer, skin irritation, and hormone disruption. Picture: Monstera Production /Pexels What’s lurking in your skincare products?

When it comes to men’s skincare, ingredients often go unexamined. Nicole Sherwin, founder of Eco Diva Natural Superfood Skincare, prompts an essential question: “What’s in the ingredients?” Many mainstream products contain chemicals linked to various health issues, including cancer, skin irritation and hormone disruption. Here’s a closer look at some toxic ingredients men should avoid:

Parabens: They are synthetic preservatives commonly found in moisturisers, shaving creams, and other personal care products. These chemicals can act as endocrine disruptors, meaning they interfere with your body's hormone systems. Studies have linked parabens to reproductive issues and even certain types of cancer, such as breast cancer. While they help extend the shelf life of products, they come at a significant potential cost to your health. Synthetic preservatives commonly found in moisturisers and shaving creams that can disrupt hormone systems and are linked to various cancers. Picture: Monstera Production /Pexels Phthalates: They are often found in fragrance products like colognes, deodorants, and lotions. They are linked to hormonal imbalances, fertility issues, and developmental problems.

Even more concerning, some phthalates are considered potentially carcinogenic. When you see "fragrance" on a product label, it’s often a sign that it includes phthalates so it’s best to opt for fragrance-free or naturally scented products. Formaldehyde: This known human carcinogen is used in some personal care products as a preservative. It's been linked to certain cancers as well as skin irritation and allergic reactions. Although its use has decreased due to health concerns, it can still be found in some skincare and haircare products.

Triclosan: An antibacterial agent found in soaps and shaving creams. While it may help kill germs, it has been shown to disrupt hormones and may contribute to antibiotic resistance. The FDA has banned triclosan from hand soaps but it can still be found in other personal care products. It’s another ingredient you should avoid for the sake of both your skin and overall health. Synthetic fragrances: Fragrances in personal care products often come from a blend of chemicals, many of which can cause allergic reactions, respiratory issues, and hormone disruption.

Companies aren't required to disclose the chemicals in their "fragrance" blends, making it difficult to know what you're really putting on your skin. Sulphates (SLS/SLES): Sulphates, such as Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) and Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES), are harsh detergents used to create a foamy lather in soaps, shampoos, and shaving creams. While they might make your products feel luxurious, they can strip your skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness, irritation, and even allergic reactions.

Health-boosting ingredients to look for Making the switch to clean skincare isn’t just about avoiding harmful chemicals, it's also about choosing ingredients that nourish, protect, and support your skin’s health. Here are some powerful, plant-based ingredients to look for in non-toxic products. Superfoods

Superfoods, like baobab, marula, and chia, are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and essential fatty acids. These ingredients can help repair, hydrate, and protect your skin from environmental stressors. They also support skin elasticity and may reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Aloe vera

Aloe vera is known for its soothing and hydrating properties. It’s especially useful for calming irritation caused by shaving, making it an ideal ingredient in shaving gels or aftershaves. Jojoba oil Jojoba oil is a natural moisturiser with anti-inflammatory properties. It closely mimics the natural oils in your skin, making it great for balancing oil production and protecting against dryness.

Green tea extract Green tea extract is loaded with antioxidants that defend against free radicals and environmental damage. It’s also been shown to have anti-ageing properties, making it a powerful addition to any skincare routine. Clean skincare products to try this Movember