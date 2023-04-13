Why mixing skincare brands may be toxic for your skin

Everyone wants beautiful skin. Some even go to extra lengths to achieve perfect skin. But the reality is, no skin is ever perfect. Many people (including myself) try to achieve a glowing, dewy and radiant complexion by mixing and matching different skincare brands. Fun as it is, Nicole Sherwin of Eco Diva Natural says experimenting can be toxic to the skin.

“Different skincare brands use different ingredients in their products. While some ingredients may work well together, others can cancel each other out or even cause a negative reaction. For example, mixing a benzoyl peroxide acne treatment with a retinol cream can cause irritation, dryness, and even peeling,” explained Sherwin. She added: “Other ingredients mixed together could cause a sudden explosion of acne or rosacea, something never experienced before. While others could totally exacerbate dark spots into full-blown pigmentation.” Mix and matching brands on your skin is like mixing alcohol. Drinking red wine, beer, and then some vodka, followed by tequila shots all in one night, will leave you with a terrible hangover for days. It’s the same with the skin. And no matter where you apply the latest and “best” cream, lotion, serum, scrub, mist, soap, deodorant, shampoo and foundation, it too can erupt in the form of a skin condition. Too much of a mix can definitely be toxic.