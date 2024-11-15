Why you shouldn't use micellar water as dry shampoo

By now you should know that it is not wise to follow every trend that you see on TikTok or social media for that matter. People are forever exploring and will do anything to trend on the internet. There is an ongoing trend on TikTok where people are using micellar water as dry shampoo. Cool as it may seem, that trend is bad because micellar water is not good for the hair.

#dryshampoo #beautyhack#CapCut ♬ original sound - phoebeparsons__ @phoebeparsons__ Trying the Micellar Water Dry Shampoo hack as recomended by @Tati #micellarwater Speaking to “Fresha”, Louise Davies, a hairdresser at Rubies & Co, said micellar water may be a quick fix, but it’s not necessarily effective. “Yes, micellar water can temporarily lift grease, but it won’t provide a lasting clean,” she explained. “You may find it barely gets you through your morning coffee.”

The hair expert further explained the dangers of micellar water on the hair. “Micellar waters often contain alcohol, which can strip and fade hair colour, and because they’re so thin, they can easily get into the eye area when spritzing around your hairline, which can be dangerous and painful,” she said. While it has been proven that micellar water works well in removing make-up, some people are convinced it can also work on the hair, especially on thick hair.