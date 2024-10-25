Why your 4C hair needs daily hydration

You do know how your skin needs water every day to remain healthy, right? It’s the same with hair, especially if you have 4C-type hair. 4C-type hair is the most fragile type of hair due to its tightly coiled strands. Unlike relaxed hair, natural hair is prone to dryness and to keep it hydrated and moisturised, it needs water every day.

Here are four reasons why 4C-type hair needs water every day. To grow healthily The same way you drink water every day to maintain healthy skin is the same way you must drink it for healthy hair.

Water contains vitamins that promote hair growth and if your body is dehydrated, your hair will suffer and start breaking. To revive your curls 4C-type hair is coily and to activate the curls, you need water. You may also need some hair butter or mouse but before applying any of those products, your hair should be wet.

It doesn’t need to be soaking wet but spraying it with water will ensure that the product gets through the curls that are already activated. To maintain moisture Moisturising the hair is important because it keeps the hair hydrated. However, putting on oils and a moisturiser on dry hair will not have the same effect as putting them on damp hair.

Oils work as a sealant and to lock in the moisture, you need water as the base. To detangle Detangling 4C-type hair is already a challenge, now imagine doing it while it is dry. The best way to detangle hair is by spraying it with water mixed with a leave-in conditioner.