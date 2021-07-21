Will the Miss SA organisation send a contestant to Israel for Miss Universe?

On Tuesday, the Miss Universe organisation announced that the 70th Miss Universe competition would be held in Israel. Hosted by Steve Harvey, Miss Universe 2021 will take place this December in the southern resort city of Eilat.

The Miss South Africa organisation is under a tight position regarding this year’s Miss Universe. Will they send a contestant to represent South Africa? And if they do, how will South Africans take it, considering that we have a history of apartheid? And Israel is known as an apartheid state due to the violence between Israel and Gaza. Again, if South Africa doesn’t participate, that might send a wrong message to the rest of the world.

Zozibini Tunzi, the longest-reigning Miss Universe, recently handed over the title to Andrea Meza, who was crowned Miss Universe 2020 in May this year. So, South Africa is expected to participate. The Miss SA organisation hasn’t said anything about Miss Universe 2021 as they are still busy with the Miss SA process. They recently named the top 30 and are in the process of selecting the top 10 who will vie for the Miss SA crown.

In other news, Miss SA 2020 Shudufadzo Musida graduated with a BA Honours in International Relations from the University of the Witwatersrand. She said the degree is dedicated to her great grandmother. “Growing up in Ha-Masia, deep in the heart of Vhembe District in Limpopo, my Gugu always stressed that education was a fundamental stepping stone to success. How proud she would have been of me, her little Abi (I was known as Abigail as a child), who has earned this university degree," said Musida.