Willow Smith is the new face of Mugler’s new feminine fragrance

She was chosen as the face of the brand’s new fragrance because she is the embodiment of augmented femininity and continues to challenge standards and gender norms set by society.

US singer and songwriter Willow Smith has been announced as the face of Mugler’s new feminine fragrance, Alien Goddess. At just 20 years old, Smith is a global cultural phenomenon whose presence makes her an inspiring and intensely aspirational symbol for a young generation.

THE new face of Mugler Fragrance, Willow Smith. Picture: Supplied.

“I am extremely proud to be the face of the new Mugler fragrance. To me, Alien Goddess is a manifesto. It urges us to be wholly ourselves, to brandish what makes us unique with pride. Beyond that, this new dazzling creation gives us the strength to find the best within ourselves, whoever we are, to accomplish extraordinary things with a positive impact on the world and those around us. It’s a powerful message of kindness, hope and joy,” says the actor.

Sandrine Groslier, Global Brand President of Mugler Fashion and Fragrance, says for this campaign, they wanted to work with someone who is a role model to the young generation, and that is exactly what Smith is.

“What has impressed us when meeting Willow is her openness, determination, confidence and her desire to move the world. She is definitely a role model for the young generation and the perfect embodiment of what is Mugler today.”