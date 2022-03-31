Win a R1000 hamper from Catrice Cosmetics

A quick and easy makeup look using CATRICE must have products.

CATRICE True Skin Foundation 065 – This foundation is nice and hydrating. It blends easily which makes it easy for that quick application, hydrated finish & smooth blend. CATRICE Love Skin & Respect Earth Primer – A primer is there to fill in any fine lines and wrinkles and makes for a smooth surface for the foundation to go on. This primer has a very hydrating finish. CATRICE Liquid Camouflage Concealer 48 – A concealer should always be a little lighter than your normal skin tone so that it brightens up the under-eye area. This concealer has a great coverage.

CATRICE Brow Fix – Use a soap to tame and keep the brow hair in place. This product is handy and compact to carry around and it doesn’t leave any white residue on the brow. CATRICE Loose Banana Powder – The yellow tinge of this powder makes it ideal to brighten up the under eye and mattify the entire face. CATRICE Slim’matic Brow Pencil 50 – This pencil makes filling out the brow so easy and precise.

CATRICE 72 Natural Brow Precise Liner – This product makes it easy to draw on hair like strokes on the brows making it look beautiful and natural. CATRICE 3 Step Contour Palette – A very versatile palette. There is a cool and warm brown to sculpt and add depth to the face and the light beige shade is great to set and mattify the face as well. These brown shades can also double as eyeshadow. CATRICE Blush Box 25 Nude Peach – This shade offers such a beautiful warmth to the skin and is perfect for all skin tones. Applied on the apple of the cheeks and blended upwards toward the temples will really help to lift the face.

CATRICE More Than Glow Highlighter Shade 30 – It has a golden finish which is amazing for medium to richer skin tones. I apply this to the cheekbones, down the bridge of the nose, inner tear duct and under the brow to really help to accentuate those features. CATRICE Eyeshadow Primer – This should be applied on top of your eyelids before applying eyeshadow. This will really help to intensify the colour of your eyeshadow and to prevent it from creasing into the lids. CATRICE Glam & Doll Volume Waterproof Mascara – This mascara doesn’t move and the silicone wand makes it easier to grab and coat each lash.

CATRICE Shake Fix & Glow Fixing Spray – This spray has shimmer particles which gives the skin this soft dewy glow, but also helps to keep your makeup in place. CATRICE Plumping Lip Liner Shade 100 – This trend is very much 90’s vibe with the brown lipliner a little visible and then a gloss applied over. CATRICE Volumizing Lip Booster – This product really helps to make your lips appear poutier because it has a menthol feel on the lips.

To enter the competition complete the form below: a Rafflecopter giveaway

Watch the make-up tutorial from our professional make-up artist Laqeela: CATRICE Cosmetics is available at Dis-Chem, Clicks, Takealot, Superbalist, Skinmiles and House of Cosmetics.