Winnie Harlow's top beauty tip is to always "wash your face" before bed, although she admits she doesn't always follow her own advice.
She said: "My biggest beauty secret is do as I say, not as I do ... Wash your face before you go to bed every night."
As the festive season approaches, Winnie plans to up her skincare routine and give her face a break from makeup, so that her complexion can be "healthy and glowy" by the time she heads back to work in the new year.
She added: "I'm hoping to not be wearing that much makeup over the holidays and just be with family and friends and come back to work refreshed with my skin all healthy and glowy."