Winnie Harlow’s sunscreen range is a form of skincare

She said: "We thought we were going to have flying cars in the future. The least we can have is sunscreen that looks good on skin. Sunscreen is usually [just] sunscreen, but I wanted this to be skin care. I wanted this to be hydrating for your skin."

Winnie Harlow, the 27-year-old star who shot to fame as a contestant on 'America's Next Top Model' back in 2014, wanted a sunscreen which "looks good on skin", so she created a line called Cay Skin, which she says doubles as a skin care product.

The line is made up of four different products which all have an SPF of at least 30 including the Universal Mineral Face Lotion, Isle Body Oil, Isle Lip Cream and Face Glow Lotion.

Each product is also suitable for all skin types, something that Winnie - who suffers from the skin condition vitiligo which causes areas of the skin to lose pigment - is "happy to be a part" of the change in diversity.

She told Allure: "Sun care is skin care and Cay Skin is for everyone under the sun. I came into the industry at a time right before that break of diversity. It was still very much a struggle for me to get a start, but I always had faith in it. I was like, there needs to be a change and I'm happy to be a part of it.