Winter make-up tips for glowing skin and striking eyes

With winter in full swing, it’s best to adjust your make-up style to accommodate the harsh, cooler weather. Failure to do that can draw attention to dry, dull and flaky skin.

Follow Sunpac’s tips on how to get glowing skin and striking eyes this winter. Prep your canvas You should know by now that moisturising every morning is essential. Moisturised skin wears foundation better than dry skin, as it provides a hydrated base (which helps with the glow) and a smoother canvas to work on. Also, switch from a matte primer to a more hydrating water-based primer serum for that luminous, flawless finish. Try the Wet n Wild Prime Focus Primer Serum.

Avoid powder formulas Save them for summer because, in winter, they can make skin look dull. For this season, a dewy foundation is a better option. Use highlighter

Select a highlighter with a pearlescent finish for a noticeable glow. Master false lashes False lashes are like the parsley of make-up, drawing more attention to your eyes. However, many people struggle with the application of lashes. Kiss Magnetic Lashes are great for those who haven’t mastered the process of applying lashes as they require no glue.