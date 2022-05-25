Winter skincare tips to follow for glowing skin

Keeping your skin glowing, especially during the winter months can be difficult. The cold weather and low humidity levels lead to dry air, which tightens your skin and steals all of the moisture out of it.

This can result in cracked and rough skin texture which is further increased by the hot, dry air that usually comes from indoor heaters. For this reason, below, Sivuyile Madikana, of Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board Southern Africa sums up the four most effective ways to protect your skin this winter and get that summer glow even in the colder months. Drink enough water

Staying hydrated is something we should all be doing throughout the year. But when it comes to the colder months, it can be easy to forget about this. Thanks to the dry air, water evaporates from our bodies quickly during this time – meaning there your skin and hair are left feeling dry. Aim to drink six to eight glasses of water a day. If you don’t enjoy the taste of water on its own, experiment with herbal tea powders, aloe concentrate, or infused water. This is an exciting way to stay hydrated.

Use a good moisturiser When your skin starts producing excess oil, it can often cause more harm than good. You can avoid this by ensuring that your skin is properly moisturised to begin with. A good moisturiser containing potent ingredients such as vitamin E or shea butter will also combat the dryness and flakiness of winter.

Just remember to choose the right moisturiser for your skin type. For oily to normal skin, opt for water-based moisturisers and avoid heavier products; for dry skin, try petroleum-based products; for sensitive skin, look for products that also contain soothing ingredients such as aloe vera or chamomile; and for ageing skin opt for an oil-based moisturiser. Another way to ensure your skin is properly hydrated is to use a humidifier. Humidifiers are great at introducing moisture into your home. More moisture in the air will mean happier skin. Take care of your lips

A winter skincare routine would be incomplete without a focus on lip care. Lips lack oil-producing glands and the outer layer of skin responsible for holding in water is much thinner than it is in the rest of the body. This means that your lips are especially vulnerable during the colder seasons. Using a lip balm is a great way to keep your lips moisturised. You should also avoid licking your lips at all costs as saliva is alkaline, while our skin is naturally acidic. Licking your lips will act as an irritant to the skin and will remove the natural oil layer on the lips.

Eat right Tweaking your diet to include antioxidant-rich foods can greatly impact the state of your skin. The right kinds of nutrients can help alleviate some harmful effects from the environment when it comes to your skin. Be sure to include lots of fruits and vegetables in your winter diet to pack your body full of vitamins and antioxidants that’ll keep your skin (and your body as a whole) glowing.