With these 4 simple tips you can avoid smelly feet

Foot odour and infections occur when the bacteria that live on your skin and in your shoes eat your sweat. This then produces an acid byproduct which smells very unpleasant.

To avoid smelly feet, follow these easy steps.

Soak your feet

Cleaning your feet properly is more than just rinsing them in a quick shower. Soaking your feet in a combination of vinegar and water or Epsom salt and water is highly recommended.

For a salt soak, dissolve a half cup of Epsom salt in a large bowl or a tub then soak for about 10 to 20 minutes. Epsom salt pulls moisture out of the skin, which in turn makes a less-inviting place for bacteria to survive.

For a vinegar soak, pour one cup of vinegar into a basin then add two cups of warm water. Continue to add one part vinegar, two parts water until the basin is full. Soak your feet for a minimum of 15 to 20 minutes once a week.

You may use either white vinegar or apple cider vinegar. It is best to not use this soak if your feet have open sores, scratches, cuts or if the soak irritates your skin. If you prefer to shower, then it’s important to wash your feet thoroughly using a washcloth and always be sure to scrub between the toes.

Keep your feet dry

Whichever method you choose, make sure to dry your feet well after bathing, swimming or soaking. The unpleasant odour usually comes from moisture, so it’s important to keep feet, shoes, and socks as dry as possible. You can also help keep your feet dry by choosing cotton socks, and shoes made from natural materials like cotton or leather. These natural materials allow moisture to evaporate on your feet.

Disinfect your shoes

A general-purpose disinfectant spray like the one you use in your kitchen will take care of your kicks' unpleasant smell. Look for a spray in the kitchen that contains ethanol and other sanitizing ingredients that destroy the bacteria. Take the insole out of the shoe, spray the insole gently, and leave it to dry for 24 hours.

Use powder

If your feet sweat, then you could try an n over-the-counter foot antiperspirant. you can also try the home remedy, sprinkle a little corn starch into your shoe to keep your feet dry. If you re still not able to solve the odor problem then it is best that you ask your Dr for a prescription medication that is designed to treat foot moisture.