Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Woman tweets ‘natural bodies are for poor females’ and instantly incites outrage on social media

In this day and era of social media, people are talking a lot about how unattainable beauty standards are and how they affect people's self-esteem. Image from freepik.

In this day and era of social media, people are talking a lot about how unattainable beauty standards are and how they affect people's self-esteem. Image from freepik.

Published 4h ago

Share

In this day and era of social media, people are talking a lot about how unattainable beauty standards are and how they affect people’s self-esteem.

Images of flawlessly contoured faces and curvy figures frequently populate one's timeline as a result of users choosing apps such as FaceTune or Instagram filters to improve their looks.

Thanks to a Twitter user going by the handle “Goated Throated,” (No, that is not a fabrication) another important subject has now been brought up in the conversation. In a tweet from January, “Goated Throated” asserted that “natural bodies are for poor females”.

After posting, she reiterated her position, stating, “I said what I said”, and adding, “Y'all mad as f*ck”. Having said that, she agreed to a response to her tweet that stated “natural bodies look better,” but her post has still received a lot of attention online, reports Dextero.

Her tweet has generated a lot of discussion. Many users concurred that contemporary attractiveness standards are kept behind a paywall of sorts. A Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), which can cost thousands of dollars, and a breast enlargement are two of the riskiest cosmetic procedures one might need to undergo to get Kim Kardashian's hourglass figure.

More on this

“Is it hard to believe that some people like their natural body?” Twitter user @ChristyCindy wrote. “Everybody doesn’t want to look the same!”, another person commented

“Natural bodies are for women who love themselves and have self-confidence,” yet another said. “They don’t let society dictate how they should look. Don’t project your self-hate and lack of self love on others. Much love to all of those who love themselves how you are.”

This is by no means the first time the internet has responded to unrealistic beauty standards; in fact, TikTok's “Bold Glamour” filter was criticised by a large group of users who claimed that its extremely realistic features “messed with people's body dysmorphia”.

Read the latest issue of IOL Fashion digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

Health WelfareMindfulnessBody positivityTwitter

Share