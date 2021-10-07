Women are shaving their faces and here’s why

Women are now shaving their faces, and at first, I couldn’t for the life of me understand why. Not having to shave our faces is just one of the many perks of being a woman.

One less thing to take time out of our busy days. Yet, now I’m seeing so many women shaving their faces, and I needed to understand why. I get why many women wax above their top lip because some of us are simply hairier or have thicker hair than others.

But to shave your whole face? Here’s what I found out about this beauty trend. Before we get into what it’s all about, I have to mention that when I say shaving, it’s not women using the type of razor they use on their legs or the one hubby uses, but a special face shaver.

A face shaver with little blades that gently remove fine hairs. These small, flat razors are often used to shape eyebrows as well. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeeba Ghaznavi (@zeeba.ghaznavi) So WHY are women doing it? The most obvious response would be to remove unwanted hairs, of course!

More so, it smooths the face, removes dead skin and acts and creates a perfectly smooth “canvas” to apply your foundation and other beauty products. For some ladies, the fine facial hairs referred to as peach fuzz gets in their way of a smooth finish when applying, as well making them appear dull. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FACES Magazine, Oman (@faces_oman) If shaving one’s legs can often result in a few nicks and having seen grown men cut themselves while shaving their faces, I’m always fascinated by how these ladies are able to shave their delicate faces without a scratch.